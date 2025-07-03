Police issue statement on why they were at Carleton Green Primary School in Poulton this week
Police have issued a statement on why they were at a Poulton primary school earlier this week.
Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police paid a visit to Carleton Community PS on Wednesday to check on people's parking outside the school.
A spokesperson for the police said: “You may have seen myself and PC Stringer at Carleton Green Primary school
“We were checking on people's parking as parking outside schools is extremely important due to the risks of an accident.”
They added: “We had to speak to a few Parents/ Carers unfortunately.Keeping children safe is very important to us.
“Thank you,Your Neighbourhood Team.”
