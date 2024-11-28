Police have confirmed that they attended an incident in which a man believed to be homeless was found dead in Fleetwood.

There were reports that the man had been living in a tent on the beach, close to Fleetwood’s Marine Hall and that Lancashire Police attended the scene.

Residents expressed their sadness about the man’s passing in numerous messages on Facebook.

Now Lancashire Police have issued a formal statement about the incident.

They said: “We were called at about 1pm on Tuesday, November 26 to a report of a sudden death on the beach off The Esplanade in Fleetwood.

“Officers attended and sadly found the body of a man in his 50s.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

An inquest is expected to be held to discover the circumstances of his death.