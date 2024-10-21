Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are warning all college and university students in Lancashire to stay vigilant and know the signs of money muling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Money muling is a term used for a person who transfers money on behalf of others, usually through their bank account.

Criminals will contact people, often students targeted on social media who are in need of extra money, and offer them ‘quick and easy’ cash as an incentive to move large sums of money through different bank accounts. This person is known as a ‘money mule’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money that money mules transfer is usually stolen and used to fund lots of different crimes, like drug dealing, sexual exploitation, frauds and scams, human trafficking and even terrorism.

Economic Crime Inspector Liberty Wadsworth said: “These criminals target students through social media, offering them a tempting deal of quick and easy cash. What the students don’t know is the criminality behind that money, and the consequences of being involved.

Police issue stark warning over 'money muling' to all college and university students in Lancashire | nw

“Money muling could leave you with a criminal record, your bank account being shut down, a bad credit score, and being affiliated with criminal gangs. All these situations are hard to get out of.

“Our message is to think twice – if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police ran a competition to create a mascot for the campaign, which an art student from Blackpool and the Fylde College won. The 16-year-old had her design made into a real-life statue, which has been taken to different university freshers events around Lancashire.

There are approximately 1,300 fraud victims per year under the age of 30 in Lancashire. Using social media, the campaign "Don't Be A Fool, Don't Money Mule" will target young people who may fall victim to this kind of fraud and highlight where to get help and support.

Money mule statue created by Blackpool student | nw

Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, Clive Grunshaw, said: "This is exploitation and it's shameful that criminals are taking advantage of young people to move stolen cash around in a bid to evade the law.

"I'm pleased to back this campaign educating people about the risks of becoming a money mule, together with the ways criminal gangs could be looking to abuse bank accounts to cover their tracks. It's vital that young people and parents are aware and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It might seem like an easy way to increase your income, or help a friend, but the money being transferred could be stolen and ultimately used to fund organised crime.

"By raising awareness of the signs of money muling and the repercussions when you are caught, we're working to prevent people from being exploited or criminalised, and making choices that could ruin the rest of their lives."

How money muling can affect you

Banks can restrict and shut down your bank account within seconds – your only source of income is gone, and you won’t be able to access your student loan or money from your job.

Money muling with leave you with a bad credit score, which means you can’t take out things like a phone contract or a car loan.

You could face up to 14 years in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being caught money muling could stop you getting certain jobs like a doctor, nurse, or teacher.

If you have a criminal record, you might not be able to travel to certain countries including America.

Do you know what you’re actually transferring money for? You could be involved in funding child sexual exploitation, human trafficking, drug rings, or even terrorism.

Even if you don’t know what they money is being used for, you can face the consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spotting a money mule

A tell-tale sign of a money mule could be suddenly having extra cash and buying expensive new clothes or phones.

Be alert to if they have become more secretive, or if they appear withdrawn or stressed.

If you know someone who you think could be involved in money muling, contact Action Fraud here Action Fraud.

Reporting and getting help

If you think you could be a money mule and need help, contact Action Fraud here Action Fraud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you know someone who you think could be involved in money muling, contact Action Fraud here Action Fraud.

Help is available – if you’re worried, speak with someone today. Contact Samaritans on 116 123.