Police are investigating the tragic death of a vulnerable woman who died while in the care of a secure mental health facility in Blackpool.

Dannielle Robertson, 32, of South Shore, was a patient at The Harbour psychiatric hospital, off Preston New Road, when she died on November 23 last year.

Lancashire Police have launched an investigation into how and why Danielle died while she was a patient in ‘state detention’, meaning she was compulsorily detained under the Mental Health Act.

Dannielle Robertson died at The Harbour in Blackpool | Third party

Danielle’s family say they want answers into what led to her death.

A pre-inquest review hearing on Tuesday (March 25) heard that while the matter was being probed by the police, a Rapid Learning Review was also being undertaken by the Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust , which runs The Harbour.

Blackpool coroner Margaret Taylor said the full inquest hearing into Dannielle’s death would not be able to proceed until investigations by the police were complete.

She said that if the Crown Prosecution Service decided that a criminal court hearing should proceed, that would have to be held before the inquest could take place.

Mrs Taylor said: “It is likely that the full inquest may not begin until the end of the year.

“Certain deaths, such as those in state detention, mean inquiries are extended and more information gathering is needed, so it will take longer.

“I will be sitting with a jury for the inquest and they will hear the evidence, they will ask the statutory question and they will make the decisions.”

The pre inquest review hearing ,which was attended by members of Danielle’s family, was adjourned to allow investigations by both the Trust and the police to continue, while further potential witnesses will be spoken to.

A date for a further pre-inquest hearing will be fixed once preliminary investigations have concluded.