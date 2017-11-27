Police investigating 'suspicious' death of woman in Blackpool

The death of a woman in Blackpool is being treated as 'suspicious' by police.

An investigation has been launched after the woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found at a property on Topping Street on Monday morning.

Paramedics alerted police at around 10.15am. Police have not named the woman but said her family is aware.

Close to a dozen emergency service vehicles were reported in the area.

A witness said he saw two police vans, six police cars, two rapid response paramedic vehicles and an ambulance at the scene.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We were called by the ambulance service at around 10:15am today to reports that a woman, believed to be in her 40s, had been found deceased at an address on Topping Street, Blackpool.

"Her death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are on-going. Her family have been informed and are being supported at this difficult time.”