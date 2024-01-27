Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing man's welfare who was last seen six days ago.

Known only as Andrew by police, he was last seen on Monday (January 15) in the Standish area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is of a slim build with short, grey hair, with tattoos on his right forearm of a phoenix.

He was wearing a black short jacket which says Lee Cooper on it with jeans and trainers.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: " Can you help police find missing Andrew?

"He was last seen on Monday 15 January at around 2.30pm in Standish."

Anyone with information on Andrew’s whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting log MSP/06LL/0000204/24.