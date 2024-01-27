Police increasingly concerned for man's welfare last seen 6 days ago in the Standish area
Andrew was last seen in the Standish area on Monday afternoon.
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing man's welfare who was last seen six days ago.
Known only as Andrew by police, he was last seen on Monday (January 15) in the Standish area.
He is of a slim build with short, grey hair, with tattoos on his right forearm of a phoenix.
He was wearing a black short jacket which says Lee Cooper on it with jeans and trainers.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: " Can you help police find missing Andrew?
"He was last seen on Monday 15 January at around 2.30pm in Standish."
Anyone with information on Andrew’s whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting log MSP/06LL/0000204/24.
Always call 999 in an emergency.