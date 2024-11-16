Police in Blackpool share new image in relation to serious assault in resort
Police were called out at around 3.05am on Sunday, September 29 to a report of an assault outside Flames takeaway on Queen's Square.
They are still keen to receive help from the public, despite the incident first being reported almost two months ago.
To help with inquiries police have released images of two men they wish to speak to, sharing a new image of one of the men.
A spokesperson stated: "We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now asking for your help.
“If you recognise these men, witnessed this incident, or have any footage or information that could assist us with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 188 of 29th September 2024.”