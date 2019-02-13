Police hunt for suspected Fleetwood phone robber

A suspected robber is wanted by police after he threatened a man for his phone.

The incident took place in an alleyway between Poulton Street and Styan Street at around 10.25pm yesterday.

A 34-year-old man was walking down the alley when he was 'threatened' by a man who demanded he handed over his mobile phone.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6ft tall, slim build, blond hair wearing a dark hoody and dark pants.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "The suspect is believed to have run off towards Poulton Street. If anyone has any information please call 101 and quote the reference number 1449 of February 12."