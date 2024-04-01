Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have given an update after being concerned for the welfare of a 23-year-old Blackpool man who has been missing since Saturday evening.

Zhiwar Bahrami was last seen on Preston New Road – walking past the Toby Carvery and heading towards the town centre– just after 9pm on Saturday eveving.

He has now been found. Thanking the public for their help, a spokesperson for the police said: "On Saturday we asked for your help finding 23-year-old Zhiwar who was missing from Blackpool and had links to Colne.

"Just to update you, Zhiwar was found safe and well this morning. Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal."

