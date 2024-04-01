Police give update on 23-year-old Blackpool man last seen on Saturday evening walking past Toby Carvery
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have given an update after being concerned for the welfare of a 23-year-old Blackpool man who has been missing since Saturday evening.
Zhiwar Bahrami was last seen on Preston New Road – walking past the Toby Carvery and heading towards the town centre– just after 9pm on Saturday eveving.
He has now been found. Thanking the public for their help, a spokesperson for the police said: "On Saturday we asked for your help finding 23-year-old Zhiwar who was missing from Blackpool and had links to Colne.
"Just to update you, Zhiwar was found safe and well this morning. Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal."
Police had previously said he may ask for directions to the nearest bus or train station as there is a strong possibility he is attempting to get to East Lancashire, particularly Colne.
They said that he may be confused and asked the public not to approach him.
They added that theyalso wanted to speak to him in connection with an investigation into an assault on an emergency worker.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.