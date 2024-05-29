Police give update on how long rapping criminal from St Annes will be 'buzzin like a bee in HMP'
Ajay Wilkinson, 20, from St Annes made headlines last week for responding to a police appeal to help find him.
Taunting the police in a ‘Catch Me If You Can’ style way, he commented:
“Chill like a villain,
“Buzzin like a bee.
“Riding like a soldier,
“Police can’t catch me.”
In a now deleted Facebook post Blackpool Police dropped the mic when they responded a few hours later to him with their own rap.
Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette's free emails They said: "Commit bare crime,
“You won’t stay free.
“Man’s just a chivvy,
“Soon be entering your plea.”
In an updated post, Blackpool Police announced that he is now "buzzin like a bee in HMP".
They said: “No need for funny quotes or rapping.. 32 weeks in prison says it all.
“Ajay Wilkinson, aged 20 from Burnley has appeared before the courts on 27th May and has received 32 weeks in prison for the theft from motor vehicle offences committed in the Lytham St Annes area.”
