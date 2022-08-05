Emergency services were spotted responding to an incident in Windsor Place at around 5.30pm on Friday, August 5.
Approximately three fire engines, four police vehicles and a number of rapid response vehicles attended the scene.
Residents in the area reported the incident involved a small fire that had broken out inside a flat.
Firefighters reportedly extinguished the flames quickly, according to eyewitness reports.
