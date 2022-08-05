Police, firefighters and ambulance crews swarm residential street in Fleetwood after ‘fire breaks out in flat’

Dozens of emergency service vehicles descended on a residential street after a fire reportedly broke out inside a flat in Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 5th August 2022, 7:16 pm
Updated Friday, 5th August 2022, 7:16 pm

Emergency services were spotted responding to an incident in Windsor Place at around 5.30pm on Friday, August 5.

Approximately three fire engines, four police vehicles and a number of rapid response vehicles attended the scene.

Residents in the area reported the incident involved a small fire that had broken out inside a flat.

A fire reportedly broke out inside a flat in Windsor Place, Fleetwood (Credit: Lisa Borland)

Firefighters reportedly extinguished the flames quickly, according to eyewitness reports.

Read More

Read More
Man makes racist comments before throwing coins at woman on train travelling fro...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.