Police find cannabis growing set-up in North Shore, Blackpool
Police attended an address on Holmfield Road, Blackpool at the weekend and found it was being used as a drugs ‘grow house’ .
Lancashire Police stated: “We attended an address on Holmfield Road, Blackpool, at around 12:10pm on Saturday (March 3).
“Once in attendance, a small number of cannabis plants were located in the address.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0595 of 3rd March 2025.”
Signs of cannabis grow:
*A pungent smell/strong odours
*Constantly covered or blacked-out windows
*A constant buzz of fans.Power cables
*Condensation on the windows
*Odd coming and going - residents often only visit once or twice a week or there maybe frequent visitors
*Excessive security measures
