Police find cannabis growing set-up in North Shore, Blackpool

By Richard Hunt
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 13:46 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 15:06 BST

Police attended an address on Holmfield Road, Blackpool at the weekend and found it was being used as a drugs ‘grow house’ .

Lancashire Police stated: “We attended an address on Holmfield Road, Blackpool, at around 12:10pm on Saturday (March 3).

“Once in attendance, a small number of cannabis plants were located in the address.

Police uncovered a cannabis grow set-up in North ShorePolice uncovered a cannabis grow set-up in North Shore
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0595 of 3rd March 2025.”

Signs of cannabis grow:

*A pungent smell/strong odours

*Constantly covered or blacked-out windows

*A constant buzz of fans.Power cables

*Condensation on the windows

*Odd coming and going - residents often only visit once or twice a week or there maybe frequent visitors

*Excessive security measures

