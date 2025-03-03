Police attended an address on Holmfield Road, Blackpool at the weekend and found it was being used as a drugs ‘grow house’ .

Lancashire Police stated: “We attended an address on Holmfield Road, Blackpool, at around 12:10pm on Saturday (March 3).

“Once in attendance, a small number of cannabis plants were located in the address.

Police uncovered a cannabis grow set-up in North Shore | National World

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0595 of 3rd March 2025.”

Signs of cannabis grow:

*A pungent smell/strong odours

*Constantly covered or blacked-out windows

*A constant buzz of fans.Power cables

*Condensation on the windows

*Odd coming and going - residents often only visit once or twice a week or there maybe frequent visitors

*Excessive security measures