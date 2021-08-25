Police find body of missing 39-year-old Blackpool man

Officers searching for the 39-year-old discovered a man deceased in Rough Heys Lane shortly after 6.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 24).

Whilst he has yet to be formally identified, Lancashire Police say it is sadly believed to be David. His family have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.

David had been missing since August 10 when he was last seen in the Reads Avenue area.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who shared and supported our previous appeal in our search to find David.

"Our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this difficult time."

