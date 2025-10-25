Police find body in Gisburn Forest believed to be missing Lancashire man

Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police have confirmed that they have found a body in their search of a missing man.

Police have tonight released a statement confirming that they have found the body of a man believed to be Simon Eaves, 41, who was last seen in Bamber Bridge on the morning of Thursday October 23.

“Unfortunately we have got some very sad news to bring you,” read the statement. “You may remember us asking for your help to find Simon, who was missing from Preston. Very sadly, the body of a man was today found in Gisburn Forest.

“His loved ones have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly upsetting time. There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding Simon’s death, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

This is not the update we wanted to bring you today, but your help, as always, has been invaluable. Thank you to those of you who shared the appeal or provided us with information.”

The search for Simon began after his family raised the alarm when his car was found abandoned near a reservoir 30 miles from home. Lancashire Police also confirmed that Simon had been reported missing before, most recently in June, with authorities expressing ‘concern’.

Simon’s wife Sarah previously said that his car was tracked by ANPR cameras to Gisburn, 30 miles away, at 11.40am on Thursday morning, with the blue Ford Fiesta later discovered parked in the area near Stocks Reservoir.