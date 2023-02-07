News you can trust since 1873
Police ‘extremely concerned’ about missing Thornton girl, 13, as urgent appeal launched

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing 13-year-old girl from Thornton.

By Sean Gleaves
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 12:57pm

Evie Lin Barrington, 13, was last seen at her home address in the Anchorsholme area on Tuesday morning (February 7).

It is thought she left the address sometime between 6.50am and 9.00am.

PC Zak Sly, of West Division Police, said: “We are extremely concerned about Evie and would ask anybody who has seen her, or knows where she may be, to contact us as soon as possible.

Evie Lin Barrington (Credit: Lancashire Police)
“Evie, if you see this appeal, please get in touch to let us know where you are.

“Your family are extremely concerned about you and just want you home safe and sound.”

She is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with long, blonde-brown hair worn loose and pierced ears.

Police said she “looks around 16 years of age, although is only 13.”

It is unknown what she may be wearing but it is thought she will be in black clothing and wearing brown Ugg boots.

She has links to Thornton, Cleveleys and Blackpool.

Anybody with information should call 101 or, for immediate sightings, 999, quoting log 330 of February 7.