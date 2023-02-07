Evie Lin Barrington, 13, was last seen at her home address in the Anchorsholme area on Tuesday morning (February 7).

It is thought she left the address sometime between 6.50am and 9.00am.

PC Zak Sly, of West Division Police, said: “We are extremely concerned about Evie and would ask anybody who has seen her, or knows where she may be, to contact us as soon as possible.

Evie Lin Barrington (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“Evie, if you see this appeal, please get in touch to let us know where you are.

“Your family are extremely concerned about you and just want you home safe and sound.”

She is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with long, blonde-brown hair worn loose and pierced ears.

Police said she “looks around 16 years of age, although is only 13.”

It is unknown what she may be wearing but it is thought she will be in black clothing and wearing brown Ugg boots.

She has links to Thornton, Cleveleys and Blackpool.

