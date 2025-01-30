Police dog PD Bozzie saves the day after giving chase to suspect following serious Blackpool assault
He was soon spotted by Belgian Malinois dog PD Bozzie and he again made off, misjudged a turning and jumped off the bike and started to run.
A spokesperson for the police said: “There was only one outcome upon the release of PD Bozzie - One in custody.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Why do police officers need police dogs?
Police dogs are known for their incredible skills in areas like tracking, detection, and protection.
They assist in finding drugs, explosives, missing persons, and evidence at crime scenes.
Their keen sense of smell and ability to perform under high-pressure situations make them invaluable to law enforcement.
