Police dog PD Bozzie saves the day after giving chase to suspect following serious Blackpool assault

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025
A brave police dog has helped catch a suspect who made off on an electric bike following a serious assault.

He was soon spotted by Belgian Malinois dog PD Bozzie and he again made off, misjudged a turning and jumped off the bike and started to run.

Brave Belgian Malinois policde dog PD Bozzie.Brave Belgian Malinois policde dog PD Bozzie.
Brave Belgian Malinois policde dog PD Bozzie. | Lancs Police Dog Unit

A spokesperson for the police said: “There was only one outcome upon the release of PD Bozzie - One in custody.”

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Why do police officers need police dogs?

Police dogs are known for their incredible skills in areas like tracking, detection, and protection.

They assist in finding drugs, explosives, missing persons, and evidence at crime scenes.

Their keen sense of smell and ability to perform under high-pressure situations make them invaluable to law enforcement.

