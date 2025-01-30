Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brave police dog has helped catch a suspect who made off on an electric bike following a serious assault.

He was soon spotted by Belgian Malinois dog PD Bozzie and he again made off, misjudged a turning and jumped off the bike and started to run.

Brave Belgian Malinois policde dog PD Bozzie. | Lancs Police Dog Unit

A spokesperson for the police said: “There was only one outcome upon the release of PD Bozzie - One in custody.”

Why do police officers need police dogs?

Police dogs are known for their incredible skills in areas like tracking, detection, and protection.

They assist in finding drugs, explosives, missing persons, and evidence at crime scenes.

Their keen sense of smell and ability to perform under high-pressure situations make them invaluable to law enforcement.