Police cordon off Woodfield Road in Blackpool after man seriously assaulted with traffic cone
The incident occurred at around 12.15am this morning (October 29) on Woodfield Road, off the promenade at South Shore.
The man was not known to the victim.
Police said the incident occurred after the “unknown male” approached the victim.
They commented: “The offender became violent, punching the victim, a man in his 20s, once to the face.
“The unknown offender has then grabbed a traffic cone swung at the victim and collided with his head, resulting in a 1 cm cut.
“Unknown offender has then made off from the scene undetected.”
Anyone with information can quote log number 0014 of Oct 29.