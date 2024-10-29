Police cordon off Woodfield Road in Blackpool after man seriously assaulted with traffic cone

By Richard Hunt
Published 29th Oct 2024, 12:19 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 14:05 BST
Police are hunting a man after a report of an early hours attack in Blackpool in which the victim was hit on the head with a traffic cone.

The incident occurred at around 12.15am this morning (October 29) on Woodfield Road, off the promenade at South Shore.

The man was not known to the victim.

Police said the incident occurred after the “unknown male” approached the victim.

Police are investigating after a man was attacked in South Shore, Blackpoolplaceholder image
Police are investigating after a man was attacked in South Shore, Blackpool | Lancashire Police

They commented: “The offender became violent, punching the victim, a man in his 20s, once to the face.

“The unknown offender has then grabbed a traffic cone swung at the victim and collided with his head, resulting in a 1 cm cut.

“Unknown offender has then made off from the scene undetected.”

Anyone with information can quote log number 0014 of Oct 29.

