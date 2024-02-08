Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Cumbria have confirmed that a body found at a property in Blackpool on Monday (February 5) was that of missing man Robert Bates.

Mr Bates, 53, had been reported missing from home since January 14 and the police had put out an appeal to help find him.

The Workington man was believed to have travelled to Blackpool and his last known sighting was on CCTV footage at Marks & Spencer in the resort on January 21.

The Cumbria force said in a statement today (Wednesday February 7): "We can confirm that a man’s body was found on February 5 at a property in Blackpool.

"The deceased has been formally identified as Robert Bates, 53, who had been missing since January 14.