The search for a missing Cumbria man believed to be in Blackpool has ended in tragedy after his body was found in the resort.
By Richard Hunt
Published 8th Feb 2024, 07:15 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 07:48 GMT
Police in Cumbria have confirmed that a body found at a property in Blackpool on Monday (February 5) was that of missing man Robert Bates.

Mr Bates, 53, had been reported missing from home since January 14 and the police had put out an appeal to help find him.

The Workington man was believed to have travelled to Blackpool and his last known sighting was on CCTV footage at Marks & Spencer in the resort on January 21.

The Cumbria force said in a statement today (Wednesday February 7): "We can confirm that a man’s body was found on February 5 at a property in Blackpool.

"The deceased has been formally identified as Robert Bates, 53, who had been missing since January 14.

"The circumstances of Mr Bates’ death are not believed to be suspicious."

