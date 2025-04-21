Police concerned for welfare of missing Stephen Rees who has links to Blackpool, Rochdale and Southport
Stephen is currently missing from home and police say they are concerned about him.
Blackpool Police said on social media:: “We’re really concerned about his welfare and so we’re asking for your help to bring him home.
“Stephen was last seen in Blackpool, at 6pm on Sunday April 20. Stephen is described as a white male, 47 years of age, 5ft 4, slim build, with green eyes , dark hair with side burns and facial hair.
“He is believed to be driving a yellow ford transit van with VRM: LG69RLO and has links to the Blackpool, Rochdale and Southport areas
“If anyone has Immediate sightings please call 999 quoting incident LC-20250420-1462.”
Any historic sightings, call 101 or email [email protected]
