An appeal has been launched to help find a missing man from Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:13 BST
Matthew was last seen in the town centre heading towards the Winter Gardens at around 4pm on Sunday (October 1).

Police said they were concerned for his welfare and launched a public appeal for information.

The 30-year-old is described as 5ft 6ins tall, with short brown hair. He has a burn on his right hand below the thumb.

Matthew was wearing black trainers, grey jogging bottoms and black t-shirt when he was last spotted.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting LC-20231001-0499.