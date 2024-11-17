Police concerned for missing Manchester woman thought to be in Blackpool
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing woman from Manchester who is thought to be in Blackpool.
Sarah Ball, 37, was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, November 12.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Sarah is missing from home in Manchester but we believe she could be in Blackpool and we are worried about her.
“She was last seen in Manchester on the morning of November 12th.”
She is described as of a slim build, five ft seven ins tall with long brown hair.
If you see her or know where she could be please call 101 quoting log 0053 of November 17th.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.