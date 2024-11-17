Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing woman from Manchester who is thought to be in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Ball, 37, was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, November 12.

Have you seen Sarah Ball? | Blackpool Police

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Sarah is missing from home in Manchester but we believe she could be in Blackpool and we are worried about her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was last seen in Manchester on the morning of November 12th.”

She is described as of a slim build, five ft seven ins tall with long brown hair.

If you see her or know where she could be please call 101 quoting log 0053 of November 17th.