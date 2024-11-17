Police concerned for missing Manchester woman thought to be in Blackpool

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing woman from Manchester who is thought to be in Blackpool.

Sarah Ball, 37, was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, November 12.

Have you seen Sarah Ball? | Blackpool Police

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Sarah is missing from home in Manchester but we believe she could be in Blackpool and we are worried about her.

“She was last seen in Manchester on the morning of November 12th.”

She is described as of a slim build, five ft seven ins tall with long brown hair.

If you see her or know where she could be please call 101 quoting log 0053 of November 17th.

