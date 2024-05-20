Police concerned for missing man who may be without necessary medication last seen on Coopers Way, Blackpool

By Emma Downey
Published 20th May 2024, 11:02 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 11:04 BST
Police are concerned for a missing Blackpool man who may be without necessary medication.

Timothy Hodges, 52, was last seen on Coopers Way at 4:15pm yesterday. A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Timothy may be without necessary medication, and has links to Blackpool and the Fylde Coast.” For any sightings call 999 immediately and anyone with information should contact police on 101.

