Police, coastguard and RNLI called after drunk person jumps off Central Pier
Emergency services were quick to respond after a drunk person jumped off the end of Central Pier in Blackpool today.
Police, coastguards from Fleetwood and Lytham, and Blackpool RNLI were called at around 6.30pm to reports of a person in trouble in the water at the end of the pier.
A Lytham coastguard spokesman said: "We were called out to reports of an intoxicated person who had jumped off the end of Central Pier.
"We quickly arrived on scene and made our way onto the pier to meet with the first informant, as we arrived at the end the casualty had managed to climb back up onto the pier and they then made their own way off.
"Don't become a statistic this summer! Water and alcohol do not mix, stay away if you've had a drink and enjoy yourself another way. We also strongly discourage people to jump off the piers, there are hidden dangers underneath the water, you could cause yourself serious, life changing injuries and could ultimately, lead to death."
An RNLI Blackpool spokesman said: "Our RNLI volunteers were called out this evening to reports of a person in difficulty near Central Pier. One D class launched and the other stood by, but fortunately the person was helped to safety by Blackpool police."
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.