Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 26th May 2024, 19:03 BST
Updated 26th May 2024, 19:29 BST
Police and paramedics were called to a serious incident in Blackpool.

The incident, reported by locals to be a ‘serious assault’ took place on Lytham Road between Windermere Road and Watson Road.

Police deal with an incident on Lytham Road between Windermere Road and Watson Road.

Resident Stephen Farr, who had been on the number 68 bus, said: “9.30pm Lytham Road blocked due to a serious assault at South Shore.

The incident, reported by locals to be a ‘serious assault’ took place on Lytham Road between Windermere Road and Watson Road. Pic Stephen Farr

“Police also appear to be on the railway line near to the Pleasure Beach. Buses were diverted. I had to get off a 68 bus early.”

Police used their vehicles to block the road from around 9.15pm yesterday, while paramedics dealt with a casuality.

There were two vans, a rapid response police car and an ambulance at the scene.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

