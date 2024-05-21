Breaking

Police close Rigby Road in Blackpool to deal with welfare concern

By Emma Downey
Published 21st May 2024, 14:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police have closed Rigby Road in Blackpool and have urged people to avoid the area.

The road is now closed in both directions due to a concern for welfare call.

Police have closed Rigby Road in Blackpool and have urged people to avoid the area due to reports of welfare concern.Police have closed Rigby Road in Blackpool and have urged people to avoid the area due to reports of welfare concern.
Police have closed Rigby Road in Blackpool and have urged people to avoid the area due to reports of welfare concern.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We are currently at the scene of a road closure on Rigby Road, Blackpool.

“The road is closed in both directions due to a concern for welfare.

“Please find alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.”

Related topics:PoliceBlackpoolBlackpool Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.