Breaking
Police close Rigby Road in Blackpool to deal with welfare concern
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have closed Rigby Road in Blackpool and have urged people to avoid the area.
The road is now closed in both directions due to a concern for welfare call.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We are currently at the scene of a road closure on Rigby Road, Blackpool.
“The road is closed in both directions due to a concern for welfare.
“Please find alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.