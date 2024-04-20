Several police vehicles called out to incident in Fleetwood

Police have been called out to a main road Fleetwood with several vehicles in attendance.
By Richard Hunt
Published 20th Apr 2024, 17:13 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 17:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police attend scene on Hatfield Avenue, FleetwoodPolice attend scene on Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood
Police attend scene on Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood

One resident said it appeared that an armed response unit was among the police teams who arrived at Hatfield Avenue in the town - but this has not been confirmed by police.

Officers were first seen on the street at around 4pm today.

Lancashire Police have been contacted for further information.

Related topics:PoliceFleetwood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.