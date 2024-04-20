Several police vehicles called out to incident in Fleetwood
Police have been called out to a main road Fleetwood with several vehicles in attendance.
One resident said it appeared that an armed response unit was among the police teams who arrived at Hatfield Avenue in the town - but this has not been confirmed by police.
Officers were first seen on the street at around 4pm today.
Lancashire Police have been contacted for further information.
