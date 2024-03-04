Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire Police are asking for the public's help in locating two missing teenagers thought to be in Blackpool. Keira Baker, 15, and Joshua Adams, 16, were last seen yesterday afternoon (Sunday, March 3).

Keira, who is from York, is approximately 5ft 2, slim, with long, light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a khaki hooded top, black leggings and black Mallet shoes with gold heels.

Joshua is 5ft 7 and might be wearing a black/grey tracksuit and a black jogger jacket. He has links to Preston.

Anyone with immediate sightings are asked to call 999.