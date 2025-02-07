Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen at Royal Preston Hospital but could now be in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerry Sykes was last seen at the Royal Preston Hospital at 2.40pm on Tuesday, February 4.

Kerry Sykes was last seen at the Royal Preston Hospital at 2.40pm on Tuesday, February 4. | Blackpool Police

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We are asking for your help to find Kerry Sykes. Kerry, 47, whowas last seen at the Royal Preston Hospital at 2.40pm on Tuesday 4th February and could be in Blackpool.

“We are concerned for her welfare.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Kerry, who has dyed red hair, was last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, grey jeans and trainers.

Anyone with immediate sightings of Kerry, is asked to call 999.

Anyone with other information as to where she might be should contact 101 - quoting log 1045 of 4th February 2025.