Man arrested after body of woman in her 30's found dead inside The Village Hotel in Blackpool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were called at shortly before 9.30am yesterday after receiving a report about the death of a woman at hotel on East Park Drive.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and sadly the body of a woman in her 30s was found dead inside a room.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained.
“A man in his 30s from Leeds has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and is currently in custody.”
The North West Ambulance was also in attendance.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0279 of September 23rd.
Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.