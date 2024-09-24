Breaking

Man arrested after body of woman in her 30's found dead inside The Village Hotel in Blackpool

By Richard Hunt
Published 24th Sep 2024, 10:20 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2024, 10:58 BST
Police arrested a man the Village Hotel in Blackpool after a report of a sudden death on the premises.

Officers were called at shortly before 9.30am yesterday after receiving a report about the death of a woman at hotel on East Park Drive.

A man has been arrested after an unexplained death at The Village Hotel, Blackpool. | National World

 A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and sadly the body of a woman in her 30s was found dead inside a room.

 “The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

 “A man in his 30s from Leeds has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and is currently in custody.”

The North West Ambulance was also in attendance.

 Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0279 of September 23rd.

 Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

