An investigation was under way today after a house fire in Blackpool.

Firefighters were alerted to the incident in Jameson Street at around 2am today.

Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore were called to the blaze in the kitchen

Crews used two hose reels and four breathing apparatus in tackling the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Blackpool Police have been informed.