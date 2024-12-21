Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after man in his 30s hit by car

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a pedestrian was left with serious injuries following a road traffic collision in St Annes.

It happened close to the junction with Lake Road at 8:45am on Friday December 20 following reports a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Polo.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time.

The driver of the Volkswagen remained at the scene and is assisting Police with inquiries.

If you witnessed this collision, have any information or dashcam footage that could assist, please contact police on 101 quoting log 260 of 20th December 2024 or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]

