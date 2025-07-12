Police appeal for help in tracing missing teen last seen in Blackpool
Police are appealing for help to trace about a missing teen last seen in Blackpool.
Blackpool Police has asked for help in finding Layla Friend who they say they are concerned about.
Layla, 16, was last seen at about 11.30pm yesterday (Friday, July 11th) on Antrim Road in Blackpool heading north.
She is white, five ft four ins, slim, with reddish blond hair.
She was last seen wearing a mint green hoodie, dark grey leggings and white and pink trainers.
If you see Layla or know where she might be please call Police on 999 quoting log 1771 of July 11th.
