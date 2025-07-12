Police appeal for help in tracing missing teen last seen in Blackpool

Police are appealing for help to trace about a missing teen last seen in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Layla Friend | Blackpool Police

Blackpool Police has asked for help in finding Layla Friend who they say they are concerned about.

Layla, 16, was last seen at about 11.30pm yesterday (Friday, July 11th) on Antrim Road in Blackpool heading north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is white, five ft four ins, slim, with reddish blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a mint green hoodie, dark grey leggings and white and pink trainers.

If you see Layla or know where she might be please call Police on 999 quoting log 1771 of July 11th.