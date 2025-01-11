Police appeal for help in finding man with links to Blackpool
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for help in finding a man who has connections with Blackpool.
The resort’s police are helping their colleagues from Tameside who are appealing for help in finding Colin Holmes.
The 46 year old is wanted in connection with several assaults and thefts.
He has links to the Denton and Manchester city centre areas of Greater Manchester, as well as Blackpool.
.Anyone with Information is asked to call 0161 856 9232 or Crimestoppers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.