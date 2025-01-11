Police appeal for help in finding man with links to Blackpool

By Richard Hunt
Published 11th Jan 2025, 12:25 GMT
Police are appealing for help in finding a man who has connections with Blackpool.

The resort’s police are helping their colleagues from Tameside who are appealing for help in finding Colin Holmes.

Colin Holmes is wanted by police | Tameside Police

The 46 year old is wanted in connection with several assaults and thefts.

He has links to the Denton and Manchester city centre areas of Greater Manchester, as well as Blackpool.

.Anyone with Information is asked to call 0161 856 9232 or Crimestoppers.

