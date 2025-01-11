Police appeal for help in finding man with links to Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for help in finding a man who has connections with Blackpool.

The resort’s police are helping their colleagues from Tameside who are appealing for help in finding Colin Holmes.

The 46 year old is wanted in connection with several assaults and thefts.

He has links to the Denton and Manchester city centre areas of Greater Manchester, as well as Blackpool.

.Anyone with Information is asked to call 0161 856 9232 or Crimestoppers.