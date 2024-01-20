Police are again appealing for information after a man in his late 70s was viciously assaulted on his own doorstep

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have made a new appeal for information after an elderly man was seriously assaulted in Fleetwood a week ago.

The ordeal for the pensioner, aged in his late 70s, began when he heard a knock at his front door in Maple Avenue at around 10.15pm last Saturday night (January 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When he answered the door, he was assaulted on the doorstep, suffering facial injuries which needed hospital treatment.

Earlier in the week, police arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of assault. He has since been released on bail.

However, the police team say their investigations are continuing and they would welcome any new information.

Police stateed on Facebook: "It is a week since an elderly man was seriously assaulted in Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Earlier in the week, we arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has since been released on bail.While an arrest has been made, we are keeping an open mind, and the investigation is continuing.

"Our officers are again appealing for witnesses to the assault or for anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen someone acting suspiciously.

"Extra patrols will continue in the area."