Police appeal for any new information after pensioner viciously assaulted in Fleetwood
Police are again appealing for information after a man in his late 70s was viciously assaulted on his own doorstep
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have made a new appeal for information after an elderly man was seriously assaulted in Fleetwood a week ago.
The ordeal for the pensioner, aged in his late 70s, began when he heard a knock at his front door in Maple Avenue at around 10.15pm last Saturday night (January 13).
When he answered the door, he was assaulted on the doorstep, suffering facial injuries which needed hospital treatment.
Earlier in the week, police arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of assault. He has since been released on bail.
However, the police team say their investigations are continuing and they would welcome any new information.
Police stateed on Facebook: "It is a week since an elderly man was seriously assaulted in Fleetwood.
"Earlier in the week, we arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of assault.
"He has since been released on bail.While an arrest has been made, we are keeping an open mind, and the investigation is continuing.
"Our officers are again appealing for witnesses to the assault or for anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen someone acting suspiciously.
"Extra patrols will continue in the area."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting log 1392 of 13th January 2024, or email [email protected] can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.