HM Coastguard were asked to assist police with an incident at Central Pier at around 7pm on Sunday (June 19).

Lancashire Police later confirmed they were responding to a call regarding the safety of a man.

Lytham St Annes, Fleetwood & Knott End Coastguard Rescue Teams were dispatched, a spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed.

HM Coastguard were asked to assist police with a concern for safety incident at Central Pier (Copyright: Richard Park)