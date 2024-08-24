Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The collision was said to be serious with two ambulances attending the scene.

Police were called to reports of a serious incident which occurred in Blackpool yesterday afternoon (August 23).

Two ambulances and another police car at the incident on Crossland Road. | Edward Calvey

The incident, which took place on Crossland Road, was a ‘serious traffic collision’ that happened at around 6:30pm.

Two ambulances and another police vehicle were present at the scene and it is currently unknown whether there were any casualties or injuries caused by the collision.

Lancashire Police have been contacted for further information.