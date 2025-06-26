Armed soldiers, police and ambulances spotted at Blackpool Airport
A small squad of soldiers wearing combat camouflage and carrying rifles arrived by helicopter at around 10am.
They were filmed by spotters at the airport fence after touching down in a Dauphin helicopter - the model used by the SAS, who often use the airport when training around Lancashire and the North West.
The soldiers were met on the tarmac by police and were filmed loading equipment into police vans. Two ambulances have also arrived on scene.
This is why...
Lancashire Police said the armed forces and emergency services are taking part in a training exercise today at the former DWP building in Warbreck Road.
A spokesperson for the force said: “You may be aware of some increased activity at the former DWP site in Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool, today (Thursday, June 26).
“We want to reassure you this is part of a planned training exercise involving the police and military.
“The exercise, which tests joint working and preparedness, is expected to conclude this afternoon.”
