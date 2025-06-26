Breaking

Armed soldiers, police and ambulances spotted at Blackpool Airport

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:14 BST

Armed soldiers were spotted alongside police and ambulance crews at Blackpool Airport this morning.

A small squad of soldiers wearing combat camouflage and carrying rifles arrived by helicopter at around 10am.

Police, ambulance crews and men in military uniforms have been spotted at Blackpool Airport this morning
Police, ambulance crews and men in military uniforms have been spotted at Blackpool Airport this morning | Blackpool Airport Supporters (Facebook)

They were filmed by spotters at the airport fence after touching down in a Dauphin helicopter - the model used by the SAS, who often use the airport when training around Lancashire and the North West.

The soldiers were met on the tarmac by police and were filmed loading equipment into police vans. Two ambulances have also arrived on scene.

They were met on the tarmac by police and were filmed loading equipment into police vans. Two ambulances have also arrived on scene
They were met on the tarmac by police and were filmed loading equipment into police vans. Two ambulances have also arrived on scene | Blackpool Airport Supporters (Facebook)

This is why...

Lancashire Police said the armed forces and emergency services are taking part in a training exercise today at the former DWP building in Warbreck Road.

A spokesperson for the force said: “You may be aware of some increased activity at the former DWP site in Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool, today (Thursday, June 26).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We want to reassure you this is part of a planned training exercise involving the police and military.

“The exercise, which tests joint working and preparedness, is expected to conclude this afternoon.”

