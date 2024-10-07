Poland's Nakaja Art team crowned winners of World Fireworks Championship Blackpool 2024

Published 7th Oct 2024, 19:26 BST

A pyrotechnics team from Poland have been crowned champions of Blackpool’s annual World Fireworks competition after wowing record crowds.

Three nations competed in this year’s World Fireworks Championship, with the event opening on September 7 and ending on October 5.

Pawel Krzyzanowski from Nakaja Art with the judges.

The display by Nakaja Art set the bar high when they performed what they described as a “pyromusical” in the first of three spectacular shows.

The judges, who scored them ahead of subsequent performances by Finland and the USA, described the display as “fabulous” and praised the synchronisation to the music and the use of Poland’s national colours.

The Polish team have had significant experience of staging firework displays across Europe and Central America, and they were responsible for the biggest fireworks spectacle in their home country, for a Jean Michel Jarre concert in Krakow.

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council and one of the judges, said: “This year has seen a magnificent competition. The weather has been extraordinarily kind to us on all three nights and that has resulted in the biggest crowds we have ever witnessed at our fireworks events. It was a delight to see so many residents and visitors turning out with their families to enjoy these spectacular displays in the most unique setting. We look forward to doing it all over again in 2025!”

The World Fireworks Championship Blackpool is one of the resort’s most spectacular events, with the displays, all synchronised to music, being launched from the beach in front of The Blackpool Tower.

