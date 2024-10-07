5 . Team Poland triumphs in World Fireworks Championship Blackpool

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council and one of the judges, said: “This year has seen a magnificent competition. The weather has been extraordinarily kind to us on all three nights and that has resulted in the biggest crowds we have ever witnessed at our fireworks events. It was a delight to see so many residents and visitors turning out with their families to enjoy these spectacular displays in the most unique setting. We look forward to doing it all over again in 2025!” | Lee Mansfield Photo: Lee Mansfield