Poilce renew appeal over missing teenage boy who has links to Blackpool
Peter was reported missing from the Nottingham city centre area after he was last seen at around 12.15pm on Monday, January 6.
In an updated appeal today from both Blackpool Police and Nottinghamshire Police, the forces say they have serious concerns for his welfare.
Police in Nottingham said: “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.
“Peter is 6ft tall, medium build with dark brown hair. Peter was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey and black jacket with a navy blue hooded jacket underneath, as shown in the 2 images on the right.”
If you have seen Peter or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 413 of the 6th of January 2025.”
