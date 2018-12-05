PNE and Fleetwood walking footballers raise money for Kidney Cancer UK

A team of walking footballers raised more than £600 for Kidney Cancer UK in memory of one of their players.

Walking football teams from PNE, Fleetwood, Blackpool FC and AFC Fylde were pitted against each other to honour Gerald Brown, who died of kidney cancer in July.

PNE's walking football team

The 55-year-old was a keen footballer and played for Fleetwood Town Flyers, who ended up winning the competition.

The walking football tournament was organised by Gerald’s niece, Preston North End inclusion manager Mel Brown.

She said: “It’s a celebration tournament of my uncle’s life.

“He was still young and still playing for Fleetwood’s walking football team when he died, so what we’ve done is get his old team mates down today alongside various other Community Trust walking football teams, including three PNE teams.

Walking football players

“We had teams from Blackpool FC and AFC Fylde as well as a team made up of his closest friends, so it was a bit of fun raising a lot of money and awareness.”

A slower version of football aimed at the over 50s, walking football invites those who have stopped playing due to injuries or their age to get back involved with a slower version where running and contact is penalised.

If anyone in the Preston area is over 50 and want to get back into football, Preston North End runs sessions for men and women every week. Call 01772 693309 or email community@pne.com.