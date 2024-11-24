Please tell me this is a joke? Misspelt road sign causes outrage in Lancashire village Knott End
This sign has caused some amusement and sideways comment amongst locals in the centre of Knott End.
One resident posted on social media:” Please tell me this is a joke? Was this all constructed and put together by people who can't read, write, or think? Whoever you are that came up with whole design, road and sign hold your hands up. You're all getting paid to be incompetent?”
The ‘temporary sign’ says ‘New Zebra Crososing ahead’. The misspelling of ‘crossing’ has been flagged to Lancashire County Council, who have promised to take action complaints
Peter Bell, regulation and enforcement manager at Lancashire County Council said: "As there is a permanent warning sign at this location, we will remove the incorrectly spelt sign this week which is only intended to be temporary."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.