A primary school pupil described as a tomboy ‘with the purest heart of gold’ is to undergo treatment for leukaemia after a devastating diagnosis last week.

Amber Randles, aged just nine, has always been a livewire character who loves playing Minecaft, Pokémon and video game Toca Boca.

Her nickname is ‘Ginge’, after her flaming red hair which she is very proud of.

Amber Randles, aged 9, is undergoing treatment for leukaemia | Third party

But in recent months the youngster, who grew up in Marton, Blackpool, but has recently moved with her family to Great Eccleston, has not been herself and her parents took her to their local GP.

At first it was thought Amber had an iron deficiency and she was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital to have some blood tests taken on Monday December 9.

But later that evening Amber’s parents, Danielle Cross and Ryan Randles, received a phone which led to some devastating news for the couple and their little girl, who is a pupil at Great Eccleston Copp CE Primary School.

We just thought she was a bit anaemic

Ryan, 30, who is a partner in construction firm R&B Solutions, said: “We just thought Amber was a bit anaemic - she’s get a bit out of breath and looked a bit paler than normal.

“We wanted to get her checked out but she wasn't really ill and we thought they’d just give us a prescription for a few iron pills.

“So when they told us she had leukaemia, we were devastated. We just didn’t expect it, it was terrible news, especially coming just before Christmas.

“It all happened really fast and it looks like Amber might even have to have chemotherapy sessions in Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital for the next couple of years.

“Amber’s upset about being in hospital over Christmas, no one want that, but she’s been really brave.”

Amber Randles with her parents, Danielle and Ryan, and little sister Ivy | Submit

Danielle, origially from Great Ecceston, and Ryan, who grew up in Fleetwood, have another little girl, five year old Ivy.

The time away from work and the cost of staying in Manchester will be a strain on the family resources, despite support from Ronald McDonald House, a charity which provides accommodation when parents have to visit a seriously ill child in hospital.

A GoFund campaign has been set up by family members Ann Pulford and carlley Cross, from Blackpool.

Apart from supporting the family, it is hoped that some realistic wigs can be bought because Amber will temporarily lose her lovely red hair during treatment.

Carlley said: “In the space of two days it has gone from “it could be viral don’t worry” to my niece going through four blood transfusions, a bone marrow extraction, a lumbar puncture, extreme antibiotic treatment and having a pic line fitted ready to start her chemo plan.”

Carlley said Danielle and Ryan had been by Amber’s bedside ever since - but she set up the fundraiser to help them cover the extra costs needed to stay in Manchester over the next few weeks - including Christmas.

She said of Amber: “She is one of a kind, she is tenacious and funny she is kind and caring and she has the purest heart of gold , she loves mine craft and Pokémon and playing toca poca with her cousins , her smile is as bright as her hair and her heart shines even brighter than that. She is LOUD and a huge tomboy. She is amazing.”

Devastated to be losing her red hair

“Ginge has been an absolute trooper through this, she stayed strong whilst they told her everything that was going to happen, that was until she found out she would lose her hair, to some it's ‘just hair’ to Ginge it's part of who she is and her identity and she is absolutely heart broken.

“We would like to get her some wigs made and donations towards that would be so helpful.

She added: “ We are by no means daft, we are aware that times are really really hard for people financially right now and please know that even if you donated 50p it would mean the world to us.

“ if you have nothing monetary to spare with it being Christmas please just say a prayer for Amber, Danielle, Ryan and Ivy her little sister at this trying time.” For moe

To help the family, visit: https://gofund.me/6c131716

For more information about the UK’s main leukaemia charity, visit: https://www.leukaemiauk.org.uk/