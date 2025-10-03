Please help us save our beloved kitten Eden's life
Gorgeous black kitten Eden who is only five months old, is half the size of he should be for his age already and is struggling to gain weight.
He has previously had tests done which has shown that he has a liver shunt and we was hoping to manage it medically with meds and food but the operation is the only way forward for him.
Owner Leanne O’Neill said: “We originally rescued him from a home where he had been badly injured and had severe head and eye trauma. We rushed him to the vets and they saved his life.
“Me and my daughter have woken up one morning last week to find him lifeless and cold,
“I have rushed him to the vets as soon as I could and they’re doing all they can for him for now but have advised that the operation is needed in order for him to have the best quality of life otherwise we may have to think about letting him go.”
Leanne adds that, despite this, he is a very healthy happy little cat and can go on to live a long and loving life permitting we get the money for this treatment.
However, the starting price for this op is £3,500 so the family have now set up a GoFundMe to help.
Leanne added: “We are doing absolutely everything and have paid out so much and this is a massive blow.
“Eden a very big part of our lives and we are trying everything to be able to give him the life he deserves.
“We are unaware if he was born with the shunt, or it was cased due to his previous home where I rescued him from.”
If you would like to make a donation click here.