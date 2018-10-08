Plea for patience as Queensway roadworks loom

Drivers have been asked to be patient when a section of a main road between Blackpool and Fylde is closed later this month for roadworks.

Queensway, linking Marton and St Annes, will be shut between its junctions with Kilnhouse Lane and Blackpool Road North to allow for the installation of utilities outside the new Queensway housing development.

The closure will run from 8am on Saturday, October 20 to 6pm on Sunday, October 28 and diversions will be set up in both directions.

Blackpool-bound drivers will be directed along Blackpool Road North to its junction with Kilnhouse Lane.

Temporary traffic signals are being set up there to allow vehicles to turn right towards the junction with Queensway, where the normal route resumes.

Drivers heading from Blackpool towards Lytham will follow the route in reverse from Queensway’s junction with Kilnhouse Lane.

The closure coincides with the half term break at many local schools, including Lytham St Annes Technology and performing Arts College, which is Fylde’s biggest, but delays are still expected, particularly at peak times.

County Coun Peter Buckley, who represents that area of St Annes at County Hall, posted details of the diversion on his Facebook site and said: “Please allow additional time for your journey.”

St Annes mayor Karen Henshaw, who represents Kilnhouse on the town council, added: “The work will cause traffic disruption and it will be necessary for all drivers and cyclists to allow extra time for their journeys.

“Remember that the roads involved are in residential areas and have a little patience. Please stay safe.”

Michael White, highway regulation manager for Lancashire County Council, said: “This work has been planned by the utility companies to take place during the school half-term holidays.

“It will include gas, electricity, water and BT.

“While we’re not carrying out this work, we’re aware of it and have been able to put the necessary orders together to carry it out at the same time, to try to reduce the impact while it takes place.”