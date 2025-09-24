Cavendish Road Recreational Ground Playground to close for four weeks - this is why
As part of making Cavendish Road Recreational Ground a vibrant community space, Blackpool Council is relocating the playground to a new spot in the park.
It will be located closer to the main entrance, with works set to begin this Friday.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “As part of our commitment to making Cavendish Road Recreational Ground a vibrant community space, we’re relocating the playground to a new spot in the park - closer to the main entrance.”
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
They added that to carry out this work safely, the playground will be fully closed for approximately four weeks.