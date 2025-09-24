Cavendish Road Recreational Ground Playground to close for four weeks - this is why

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 24th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
A playground in Blackpool is set to close for four weeks to allow for relocation works.

As part of making Cavendish Road Recreational Ground a vibrant community space, Blackpool Council is relocating the playground to a new spot in the park.

It will be located closer to the main entrance, with works set to begin this Friday.

Cavendish Road Recreational Ground Playground is set to close for four weeks starting this Friday.placeholder image
Cavendish Road Recreational Ground Playground is set to close for four weeks starting this Friday. | Google

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “As part of our commitment to making Cavendish Road Recreational Ground a vibrant community space, we’re relocating the playground to a new spot in the park - closer to the main entrance.”

They added that to carry out this work safely, the playground will be fully closed for approximately four weeks.

