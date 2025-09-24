A playground in Blackpool is set to close for four weeks to allow for relocation works.

As part of making Cavendish Road Recreational Ground a vibrant community space, Blackpool Council is relocating the playground to a new spot in the park.

It will be located closer to the main entrance, with works set to begin this Friday.

Cavendish Road Recreational Ground Playground is set to close for four weeks starting this Friday. | Google

They added that to carry out this work safely, the playground will be fully closed for approximately four weeks.