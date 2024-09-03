Plans will see new pedestrian signs to link parts of the town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Improved sign-posting for pedestrians in Blackpool town centre could be on the horizon after a contractor was chosen for the project.

It is hoped to direct people more easily around the town centre, including better linking of different areas. Exeter-based company Wood & Wood Signs has been chosen to work with the council on the project following a tendering exercise.

There are plans to improve town centre signs in Blackpool | Google

The scheme will be funded through the Shared Prosperity Fund, which saw Blackpool receive more than £5m from the government in 2022. Of that, £1.5m has been allocated towards town centre intervention projects including the Blackpool Town Centre Pedestrian Wayfinding Plan.

The plan has been developed in partnership with organisations including the Town Centre BID (business improvement district) and Tourism BID. Further consultation is also expected to take place.

A council report says: "In 2022, Blackpool Council announced an updated Town Centre Strategy and Action Plan to reflect the needs of a modern coastal town, and in turn provide a framework for its future development direction over the next 15 years.

"Improving pedestrian connections to, and across, the town centre was identified as a key priority. A coherent, consistent and holistic approach to on-street wayfinding was considered essential to support the ongoing and planned redevelopment schemes across the study area and beyond."

Other town centre spending from the Shared Prosperity Fund will be used to improve lighting and public realm. Blackpool has also received High Street Accelerator Funding for work to green up areas of the town centre, with a focus on Abingdon Street and Queen Street.