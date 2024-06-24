The overgrown Pitch and Putt on the Esplanade in Fleetwood; a new notice has been published by Wyre Council | National World

A council-owned former pitch and putt amenity on Fleetwood seafront looks set to be revived.

Wyre Council has published a notice advising of its plans to ‘dispose of the land by lease’ and says any objectors have until July 3 to submit their views.

Back in 2022, the council confirmed its plans to “partially scrap” the pitch and putt, on land off The Esplanade, and turn it into a new green space. The council said it was under-used and wanted to make better use of the overgrown land for the benefit of the public.

However, the council still intends to retain some mini golf activities on the site and accordingly, put out the public notice.

Wyre Council said this week: “We are advertising the land for a mini golf opportunity to interested providers, however as it is public open space, before we do this we need to advertise our intentions to dispose of it by way of a lease, hence the notice.”

The council has stated previously that the focus on the site will be on “increased bio diversity” there.

Plans at that stage included toi scrap the larger 18 hole pitch and putt and retain the smaller 9 hole putt.

The council has not expanded on its plans at this stage.

The public notice stated: “Notice is hereby given that Wyre Council intends to dispose by way of a lease of land at The Esplanade , Fleetwood, being the former pitch and putt golf courses, an area of public opm space.

“The open space in question is shown edged red on a plan that may be inspected at the reception desk at the Civic Centre, Poulton-le fylde.

“Any person who objects to the proposed disposal of the above mentioned parcel of land should notify Lisa Dodd of the said objection in writing to Wyre Council, Civic Centre, Breck Rid, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7PUor via email to [email protected] by the 3rd of July 2024.”

Coun Mary Bellshaw, a Fleetwood member on Wyre Council, said: “I understand the land is being purchased by a company who will reopen the pitch and putt.