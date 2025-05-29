Plans to turn property in central Blackpool into new hotel

A block of holiday flats in central Blackpool could be turned into a hotel if plans get the go ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A block of holiday flats in central Blackpool could be turned into a hotel if plans get the go ahead.

An application has been submitted to planners at Blackpool Council for use of premises as a hotel in respect of an address at 4-6 Hull Road, off Central Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans have been lodged to turn the Acot Holiday Flats into a hotel | Google

The premises are currently known as The Ascot Holiday Flats and located in a well known holiday zone.

The plans for the adjoining four storey properties have been lodged on behalf of an applicant listed as Dr Y Mansour.

A number of supporting documents on behalf of the application have been sent through to planners this month, giving floor plans of the relevant properties.

No further details have been submitted at this time.

Hull Road predominantly consists of hotels, B&Bs and holiday flats.