Plans to transform a large residential home in Cleveleys into a house of multiple occupation (HMO) has sparked some concerns from neighbours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to transform a large residential home in Cleveleys into a house of multiple occupation (HMO) has sparked some concerns from neighbours.

A planning application has been lodged with Wyre planners for a change of use from dwellinghouse (C3) to an 8-bed HMO (Sui Generis) and alterations to windows, at a property on Beach Road.

The applicant is listed as SEMPRO Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for an HMO in Cleveleys have caused concerns | Google

The planning application is to be presented before Wyre’s planning committee, on Wednesday November 6, at the request of ward member, Coun Rob Fail, citing concerns in relation to HMO requirements not being met, concerns with the design and visual impact and with the parking proposals.

There have also been four notifications of objections from residents in the vicinity, raising additional concerns over potential anti-social behaviour, which is already an issue in the area, and the fact that there are already three HMOs on the street.

One objection was summarised: “ Plans show minimal communal space and, considering the large number of occupants proposed, this is inadequate and could result in occupants socialising directly outside the property, generating an opportunity for nuisance and anti-social behaviour. “

The application is recommended for approval by the planning officer, with a number of conditions attached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning officer concluded: “ HMOs are common in urban residential locations such as this.

“The proposal is acceptable in principle and meets the criteria on HMOs set out in Policy HP10 of the Local Plan.

“There will not be unacceptable harm on neighbouring or visual amenities. There are no highway or parking concerns. The proposal complies with the relevant Policies of the Adopted Local Plan and the NPPF. “

Conditions include that one of the first floor windows should be ‘obscure glazed’ to maintain the privacy of immediate neighbours.

A site visit by members of the planning committee has been recommended to enable members to understand the site context beyond the plans submitted and site photographs taken by the case officer.