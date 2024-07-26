Plans have been lodged to transform the former St Annes Ambulance Station into residential accommodation. Photo: Duxburys Commercial | Duxburys Commercial

The former St Annes Ambulance Station could be turned into a residential apartment if plans get the go ahead.

An application has been lodged with planners at Fylde Council for a change of use from the ambulance station, on Ansdell Road, to a dwelling.

The work would include external alterations to the building comprising installation of additional glazing to the west facing elevation and new metal cladding to the roof.

It would also include the construction of a new 1.7 metre high brick boundary wall, to the eastern boundary, and gates across access points onto Cambridge Road and Windsor Road.

The applicant is listed as Melton Grove Ltd, also listed as the agent.

Melton Grove Ltd is a developer which says it provides “unique, energy efficient homes.”

Planning consultation on the application is due to end on August 13 and, accordingly, the proposals are still pending consideration.